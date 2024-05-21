China's MA-60 weather modification aircraft embraces new variant
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The new iteration of China's MA-60 weather modification aircraft has been developed to better serve meteorological missions, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
The A-configuration variant of the MA-60 weather modification aircraft recently completed the airworthiness compliance flight test, said the AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.
Atmospheric detection equipment developed by China has been added to this new aircraft model in accordance with requirements of the China Meteorological Administration, said the AVIC.
To verify the performance, developmental flight test and airworthiness compliance flight tests began in late April at an airport in Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The new aircraft variant conducted eight flights to check functions, such as the controllability and stability, the stall warning, air-ground communication, as well as the spreading of flame strip, liquid nitrogen and powder for atmospheric detection use, according to the AVIC.
The MA-60 weather modification aircraft belongs to the homegrown MA60 "Modern Ark" multipurpose airplane family, which is developed by the AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
