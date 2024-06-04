Home>>
20th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival held in Hangzhou
(People's Daily App) 14:03, June 04, 2024
The 20th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival, which kicked off on May 29 and will run until June 2, 2024, was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. This year's festival, a monumental event in the world of animation, underscores the power of AI and the importance of talent cultivation. It has successfully attracted over 2,100 enterprises and institutions from more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.
(Video source: Hangzhoufeel)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Small Chinese town goes big with magic of animation
- Story of "bear brothers" manifest evolution of Chinese animation
- Exploring the 20th CICAF with a Li Bai cosplayer
- Story of "bear brothers" manifest evolution of Chinese animation
- China's animation industry becomes investment hotspot
- China's major animation festival bustles with 9 mln visits
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.