20th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival held in Hangzhou

(People's Daily App) 14:03, June 04, 2024

The 20th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival, which kicked off on May 29 and will run until June 2, 2024, was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. This year's festival, a monumental event in the world of animation, underscores the power of AI and the importance of talent cultivation. It has successfully attracted over 2,100 enterprises and institutions from more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

(Video source: Hangzhoufeel)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)