Sino-Arab animation industry alliance inaugurated in China's Jiangsu Province

Xinhua) 09:54, September 01, 2023

Guests attend the inauguration of an animation industry alliance at the Sino-Arab animation industry forum in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 30, 2023. (Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism/Handout via Xinhua)

NANJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Multiple institutions from China and Arab countries have jointly inaugurated an animation industry alliance at an ongoing forum held in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The Sino-Arab animation industry forum opened on Wednesday. The event is primarily focused on fostering cooperation between China and Arab countries in intellectual property rights, talent training and the joint development of cultural and creative products in the animation industry.

Guests from nine countries and regions such as Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Tunisia attended the forum.

During the opening ceremony, a series agreements were signed encompassing various areas, such as the joint production of television cartoons and animated movies and joint talent training.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Jiangsu provincial government and the secretariat general of the League of Arab States, the forum will last until Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)