China's top legislator calls for enhanced exchanges with Arab Parliament

Xinhua) 08:34, August 29, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Adel Al Asoomi, speaker of the Arab Parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Adel Al Asoomi, speaker of the Arab Parliament, on Monday in Beijing, calling for enhanced exchanges between the two legislative bodies.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of China and Arab countries, China-Arab relations have achieved leapfrog development.

China stands ready to work with the Arab side to implement the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit, carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship featuring mutual assistance, equality, mutual benefit, inclusiveness, and mutual learning, and make every effort to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, Zhao said.

He pointed out that the two sides should continue to strengthen political mutual trust and always firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, saying that China is willing to deepen practical cooperation with Arab countries and promote the Belt and Road cooperation.

It is hoped that the two sides will practice true multilateralism and jointly safeguard fairness and justice, Zhao said, adding that China stands ready to actively carry out cultural exchanges with Arab countries, implement the Global Civilization Initiative, expand exchanges in culture, education, and tourism, and consolidate popular support for friendly cooperation.

Zhao said that the establishment of an exchange mechanism between the NPC of China and the Arab Parliament would inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, and it is hoped that the two sides can enhance exchanges at all levels, exchange experience in human rights protection and legislative supervision, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional organizations.

Zhao said China respects and supports Arab countries in independently exploring their own path of modernization with their own characteristics and is willing to share development opportunities with Arab countries.

Adel Al Asoomi said Arab countries firmly abide by the one-China principle and support the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

He said the Arab Parliament is willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC of China and make positive legislative contributions to promoting the development of Arab-China relations and enhancing mutual learning among civilizations.

After the talks, Zhao and Adel Al Asoomi jointly signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing an exchange mechanism between the NPC of China and the Arab Parliament.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, and Adel Al Asoomi, speaker of the Arab Parliament, jointly sign a memorandum of understanding on establishing an exchange mechanism between the NPC of China and the Arab Parliament after their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

