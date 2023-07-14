China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue held in NW China

Xinhua) 10:09, July 14, 2023

Guests attend the fourth China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 13, 2023. Co-hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), and the Party committee of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the event's attendees included political leaders from 19 Arab countries and leaders of 67 political parties and organizations. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

YINCHUAN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue opened Thursday in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, also chairman of the Fatah party, sent a written message to the event. Co-hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), and the Party committee of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the event's attendees included political leaders from 19 Arab countries and leaders of 67 political parties and organizations.

Noting that the dialogue is an essential platform for the exchanges and cooperation between the CPC and political parties of Arab countries, attendees to the event vowed to facilitate further exchanges and mutual learning between the Chinese and Arab civilizations, and jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

A declaration on the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative was approved at the event.

