Senior CPC official meets foreign attendees of China-Arab states political parties dialogue

Xinhua) 09:49, July 12, 2023

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with foreign representatives who will attend the fourth China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue, in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met in Beijing on Tuesday with foreign representatives who will attend the fourth China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the CPC is willing to work with political parties in Arab countries to give play to the role of inter-party channels, promote the implementation of the outcomes of the China-Arab States Summit, expand pragmatic cooperation and join hands on the road to modernization.

The foreign representatives spoke highly of China's rapid development achievements and expressed their willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPC, while pushing for new progress in Arab-China relations.

