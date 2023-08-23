Home>>
Speaker of Arab Parliament to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:32, August 23, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al Asoomi will lead a delegation to visit China from Aug. 25 to 31.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sixth China-Arab States Expo to take place in NW China
- China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue held in NW China
- Senior CPC official meets foreign attendees of China-Arab states political parties dialogue
- China stands ready to enhance youth exchange with Arab countries, says Chinese spokesperson
- Scholars laud Xi's determination to build stronger China-Arab partnership
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.