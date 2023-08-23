Speaker of Arab Parliament to visit China

Xinhua) 13:32, August 23, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al Asoomi will lead a delegation to visit China from Aug. 25 to 31.

