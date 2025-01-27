Home>>
Colorful clouds over Dali
(People's Daily App) 12:23, January 27, 2025
On January 24, the sky over Dali in Yunnan Province, was painted with clouds showing all the colors of the rainbow, as if watercolors had been splashed across the canvas of the sky. The hues blended together to create a breathtaking view.
