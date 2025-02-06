Traditional batik snake crafts bring festive cheer to SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:35, February 06, 2025

Traditional crafts featuring snake designs gained widespread popularity during the Spring Festival holiday. In Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Bai artisans created batik "playful snake" dolls, adding to the festive atmosphere with unique handmade art.

The batik "playful snake" dolls have an internal "skeleton," allowing flexible and dynamic posing. Hand-embroidered details and miniature woven straw hats further enhance the dolls' charm. These crafts gain added cultural significance through their blend of Bai batik artistry and zodiac symbolism.

Bai batik, described as "embroidery without needles, colored cotton without weaving," boasts a history of over 1,000 years. It was designated one of China's first national intangible cultural heritage items in 2006.

