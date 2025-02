Farming activities in full swing across China in early spring

Xinhua) 08:43, February 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows villagers sowing corn seeds and mulching a field in Buying Village of Pengxi County, Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows farmers operating agricultural machines at a vegetable planting base in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Staff members take care of seedlings at a seedling breeding base in Zhenhai District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows farmers operating agricultural machines to carry out field management in Qiaocheng District of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Photo by Liu Qinli/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows farmers operating agricultural machines at a sugarcane base in Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A farmer tends a cherry tree in Gaodu Village of Boxing County, Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2025. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

A villager harvests tomatoes in Hanting District of Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2025. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows farmers operating agricultural machines at a field in Shenxian County, east China's Shandong Province. Farming activities are in full swing across China in early spring. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)