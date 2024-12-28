Innovation in China | Russian host takes you on a 'Digital Farming' journey
Today, let's follow Russian host Elena Davydova as she shows us the innovative applications of cutting-edge technology in agriculture. Let's explore how technological innovation is transforming agricultural production and empowering a greener future.
First, we visit the exhibition hall of the Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences in China's capital Beijing, where we see how seeds are being put on the production line. Innovative technologies are allowing farmers to get a head start on their harvests, creating more value for everyone.
Continuing at the exhibition hall, we're introduced to the China Agri-Tech Extension information service platform. The platform with its 15 million users is the most active and resource-rich agricultural technology service community in China.
A visit to a smart greenhouse shows how innovative technologies are making use of data to create the perfect environment for planting. Pretty soon farmers can manage their plants from the comfort of home!
Finally, a visit to an unmanned large-field farm shows off the newest technology in unmanned intelligent farming devices. The machines can cover the four key farming processes of plowing, planting, managing, and harvesting. The autonomous machinery makes use of the high-precision BeiDou automatic navigating terminal and positioning system, making field work a breeze.
Chinese innovation is taking agricultural to an entirely new level, and we the people all stand to benefit.
