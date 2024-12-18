Localized breeding in Xiapu, SE China's Fujian reduces reliance on sea cucumber seedlings from northern China

December 18, 2024

Farmers put sea cucumber seedlings into farming cages at a breeding farm in Xiapu county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Xiapu county)

Researchers instruct a farmer on sea cucumber seedling breeding at a breeding farm in Xiapu county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Xiapu county)

Recently, farmers have been releasing locally bred sea cucumber seedlings into farming cages for breeding at sea farms in Xiapu county, southeast China's Fujian Province. Researchers from the Fisheries Development Center of Xiapu county, including Ye Qiwang and his colleagues, have been providing guidance to farmers on the scientific methods of raising sea cucumbers.

Photo shows a sea cucumber seedling. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Xiapu county)

Photo shows sea cucumber seedlings. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Xiapu county)

According to Ye, the sea cucumber localization project was initiated in Xiapu in 2022 and major breakthroughs have been achieved over the past two years. This year, a sea cucumber seedling breeding farm, the first of this kind in southern China, was built in a village in Xiapu, providing a breeding area exceeding 4,000 square meters. The farm has cultivated nearly 1 million sea cucumber seedlings, all of which have been ordered by local farmers.

Sea cucumber seedlings grow well at a sea farm in Xiapu county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Xiapu county)

In recent years, sea cucumber breeding in Xiapu county has been advancing rapidly. In 2023, the county produced about 100,000 tonnes of sea cucumbers, accounting for more than 30 percent of the national total output.

The technology for breeding sea cucumber seedlings in southern China diminishes the dependence on sea cucumbers bred in northern China. Furthermore, the localized breeding of sea cucumber seedlings not only meets consumers' demand for high-quality sea cucumbers but also substantially cuts down on transportation costs associated with moving seedlings from northern China to southern China.

"Next year, the breeding farm is set to expand to encompass an area exceeding 10,000 square meters, and it is expected to breed 5 million sea cucumber seedlings," said Ye.

Photo shows a sea cucumber breeding farm in Xiapu county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Xiapu county)

