Farmers embrace harvest season across China

Xinhua) 08:17, October 29, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows farmers harvesting late rice in Wangli Village of Hehua Town, Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A farmer collects dried corn for storage in Gaotuan Village in Fushan District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2024. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows people working at a corn drying yard at a family farm in Xinlitun Village of Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows a tractor sowing wheat in Xiaozhang Village of Guangrao County, east China's Shandong Province. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Liu Yunjie/Xinhua)

A farmer picks apples at a farm in Gaotuan Town in Fushan District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2024. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

A farmer hangs and airs persimmons in Beijiabi Village of Cixian County, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2024. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows a harvester working in a late rice field in Daijiahe Village of Lixian County, Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Bai Yipu/Xinhua)

A farmer hangs and airs persimmons in Jiachang Village of Wenxian County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 27, 2024. At present, farmers in many areas of the country are embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)