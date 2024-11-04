We Are China

Farmers busy with autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 09:03, November 04, 2024

Farmers air corn in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest ginger in Mazhuang Village of Shanwangzhuang Town in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest sweet potatoes in Jiantou Town of Xintian County, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photo by Liu Guixiong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows a harvester working in a paddy field in Jingtang Village in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows farmers harvesting spinach in Jiangzhuang Town of Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

