Farmers busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds in Jiaxing, E China

Xinhua) 16:50, February 07, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 7, 2025 shows chili seedlings at a greenhouse in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the spring season is coming, farmers in Jiaxing are busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers dig trenches for ginger planting at a greenhouse in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the spring season is coming, farmers in Jiaxing are busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A farmer replants the chili seedlings at a greenhouse in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the spring season is coming, farmers in Jiaxing are busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers replant seedlings at a greenhouse in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the spring season is coming, farmers in Jiaxing are busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers replant seedlings at a greenhouse in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the spring season is coming, farmers in Jiaxing are busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers cultivate seedlings at a greenhouse in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the spring season is coming, farmers in Jiaxing are busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers plant gingers at a greenhouse in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. As the spring season is coming, farmers in Jiaxing are busy cultivating seedlings and sowing seeds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

