Chinese vice premier stresses preparation for spring farming

Xinhua) 09:01, February 18, 2025

JINAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong emphasised the importance of farmland management and preparations for spring farming as crucial steps in laying a solid foundation for a bumper harvest in 2025.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research trip in Shandong Province, east China, from Sunday to Monday.

During the trip, Liu inspected the growth of winter wheat, and learned about crop yield improvement, the development of high-standard farmland, and meteorological services for agriculture.

Liu underscored the importance of caring for wheat fields, offering technical guidance for farmland management, managing water and fertilizer scientifically, guarding against plant diseases and insect pests, and properly dealing with unfavorable weather, as spring farming is essential to the harvest of summer grain crops.

Given that the spring ploughing and sowing is soon to start across the country, he stressed the need to implement support policies, ensure the supply of agricultural materials including seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, and promote the use of advanced agricultural machinery.

Liu also stressed improving farmland irrigation and water conservancy, constructing high-standard farmland, increasing grain and edible oil crop yields, and coordinating the production of vegetables, meat, eggs, milk and aquatic products.

