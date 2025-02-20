Music for me: a bridge for mutual understanding and friendship

Hi, I'm Alexia, and I'm a Brazilian singer. A few months ago, I visited China for the first time to participate in the "Music in Joy" show in central China's Hunan Province. With a distance of nearly 20,000 kilometers between Brazil and China, this trip became the longest journey I have ever taken.

Alexia Evellyn (right) performs the Chinese song "Upwards to the Moon" in a duet with Chinese singer Sa Dingding. (Photo provided by Alexia Evellyn)

During my four-week stay in China, my main focus was recording the show. On stage, I sang my original song, "Hold On", in English and one of my favorite Brazilian songs, "Varanda," in Portuguese. I even took on the challenge of performing the Chinese songs "Jasmine Flower" and "Upwards to the Moon".

Since I don't speak Chinese, learning these songs in a week took a lot of work! I had to note the pronunciation of each lyric in a way I could understand while studying the musical cadences and stories behind them. As a singer, it was both a challenging and fascinating experience.

Before coming to China, my understanding of Chinese culture was primarily influenced by what I had seen in movies, heard in music and read in books. I was thrilled to have the opportunity to delve deeper into Chinese culture this time, which made me fall in love with both the Chinese language and music.

China is wondrously fascinating, with many places to see. During my free time, I explored Zhangjiajie and Yueyang in Hunan Province and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Taking a cable car ride in Zhangjiajie, I marveled at the magnificent peaks and canyons, feeling like I was soaring through the air. The crystal-clear Dongting Lake in Yueyang was as serene as "a green snail lying on a silver plate," as illustrated in "Lake Dongting Viewed from Afar" by Liu Yuxi, a famous poet during the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

In Kunming, you'll find not only historical sites showcasing distinctive Chinese ethnic characteristics but also a wide array of delicious foods, including various types of mushrooms—a feast for the taste buds!

During my travels, I observed a common trait among Chinese people from various regions: a profound appreciation for their culture, arts and customs. Their reverence and dedication to preserving and passing down cultural heritage were evident in every aspect of their daily lives.

Alexia Evellyn takes the stage during the "Music in Joy" show. (Photo provided by Alexia Evellyn)

Brazil and China are multi-ethnic countries, and my family embraces diverse cultural backgrounds. We integrate art into our daily lives, with music being an inseparable part.

During my time in China, I had the opportunity to learn about many traditional Chinese musical instruments. In a Miao ethnic village in Zhangjiajie, I enjoyed a performance accompanied by Miao drums and even experienced playing the Miao drum myself.

The British writer Aldous Huxley once said, "After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music." I deeply resonate with this sentiment, as music has the power to transcend language, ethnicity and borders, allowing us to perceive the unparalleled beauty of art.

The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, and I am delighted to see the two countries continuously strengthening their ties.

Although I only had a short stay in China, I deeply felt that Chinese people, like Brazilians, are hospitable. Both countries have rich and diverse cultures, determination to achieve their development goals, and valuable experiences to exchange and share.

Through participating in "Music in Joy," I met outstanding singers from different countries and ethnicities. Although the show's recording has ended, the friendships I have made will endure.

I hope to have more opportunities to perform and travel in China. There are many places I wish to visit, and I am planning to learn Chinese. I will also sign up for Chinese social media platforms to interact with Chinese netizens and better understand the country.

I look forward to connecting with artists and audiences around the world and promoting mutual understanding and friendship through music!

(Alexia Evellyn is a Brazilian singer.)

