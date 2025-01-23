Chinese FM holds phone talk with special advisor to Brazilian president on ties

Xinhua) 08:33, January 23, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone talk with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil.

During the phone call, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that last November, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to Brazil, during which the two heads of state held a historic meeting that achieved a series of landmark outcomes, drawing a grand blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the next stage.

Both sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and advance key areas of cooperation under the framework of aligning their development strategies, and continuously enrich the contemporary significance and strategic connotation of the China-Brazil community with a shared future, Wang said.

As the BRICS family continues to expand, China supports Brazil in assuming the BRICS presidency this year and pushing for new achievements in greater BRICS cooperation, Wang said. China supports Brazil in hosting the UN climate change conference, he added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum, and China is ready to work with Brazil and other countries to build a China-Latin America community with a shared future, Wang said.

Noting that the Ukraine crisis has been going on for nearly three years, Wang said that the "six-point consensus" jointly issued by China and Brazil on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and the establishment of the "Friends of Peace" platform on the Ukraine crisis are to gather consensus from the Global South and create an atmosphere and accumulate conditions for the realization of peace talks.

For his part, Amorim said that President Xi's state visit to Brazil last year was very successful, and that the important consensus reached by the two heads of state set a clear direction for the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Amorim expressed his hope that the two sides will step up the implementation of the results of the visit and work together to build a Brazil-China community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

Brazil attaches great importance to the China-CELAC Forum and is willing to strengthen coordination with China to successfully run this year's forum, said Amorim.

Noting that the "six-point consensus" reached by Brazil and China on the Ukraine crisis is of great significance, Amorim said that the two sides should seize the opportunity to further leverage the role of the "Friends of Peace" platform.

