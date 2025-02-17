Chinese FM calls for further cooperation with Brazil

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday expressed China's willingness to promote more achievements in various fields of China-Brazil cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Celso Amorim, special advisor to the president of Brazil, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Brazil last year and reached a series of important consensus with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on building the China-Brazil community with a shared future, demonstrating the contemporary significance and strategic value of China-Brazil relations.

The synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies has injected strong impetus into China-Brazil cooperation, he added.

As major global powers and representative forces of the Global South, China and Brazil, facing a turbulent and intertwined world, have maintained strategic focus and worked together to make contributions to promoting world peace, stability, and development, Wang noted.

China is willing to work with Brazil to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote more achievements in various fields of cooperation, practice true multilateralism, uphold the core role of the United Nations, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Global South countries, he said.

Amorim said that President Xi's state visit to Brazil last year was of great significance, demonstrating the vision of the two heads of state and consolidating the deep friendship between Brazil and China.

The visit would also promote more achievements in practical cooperation between Brazil and China in various fields, said Amorim.

Brazil is willing to work with China to accelerate the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, build a fairer and more sustainable Brazil-China community with a shared future, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, he added.

The two sides expressed their willingness to strengthen communication and coordination, and deepen cooperation within the BRICS framework and between China and Latin American countries.

Both sides recognized the work of the "Friends of Peace" platform and pledged to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

