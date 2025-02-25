We Are China

Spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:21, February 25, 2025

A drone photo taken on Feb 24, 2025 shows waterfowls on a lake in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb 24, 2025 shows tourists at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a camel ride at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb 23, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Feb 23, 2025 shows plum blossoms at a park in Guang'an District, Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Guosheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb 24, 2025 shows a tourist walking amid blooming flowers at a scenic spot in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Li Wenbao/Xinhua)

A boat sails on the Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

