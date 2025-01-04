Home>>
Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Xizang
(Xinhua) 11:18, January 04, 2025
This photo shows herds of sheep grazing by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
This photo shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
