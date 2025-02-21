Lotus root from C China's Hubei expands global presence

In the Chinese animated film blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," Ne Zha is brought back to life by the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, who uses the Seven-Colored Lotus to reconstruct his body.

The lotus is a native plant of China, and central China's Hubei Province is truly the "Land of Lotus Roots." Around 80 percent of the world's lotus roots are produced in China, with an annual output exceeding 10 million tonnes. Over 80 percent of the lotus root varieties in China come from Hubei, with Hubei's lotus root production accounting for one-third of the nation's total.

The province hosts over 10 major lotus-growing areas, covering more than 1.8 million mu (1,200 square kilometers). It has led the nation in cultivation, scale, and output of lotus roots for many consecutive years, boasting 26 nationally recognized geographical indication products or trademarks and ensuring a year-round supply of fresh lotus roots.

Hubei's lotus roots are renowned for their quality. Caidian district of Wuhan, the provincial capital, has a lotus-growing history spanning more than 1,400 years. The lotus roots here are bright white, fragrant, crisp, and tender, with minimal fiber. Today, Caidian's over 100,000 mu of lotus fields yield 150,000 tonnes of lotus roots annually, generating 1 billion yuan (about $138 million) in output value.

In Hubei, one of the most popular ways to enjoy lotus root is lotus root soup with pork ribs. This classic dish is a must-try for visitors to Wuhan. In Hubei cuisine, lotus root is a versatile ingredient enjoyed in various preparations, including stir-fried, braised, and deep-fried dishes. Popular dishes include deep-fried lotus root balls, crispy stuffed lotus root with pork, lotus root starch, and lotus seed tea.

Hubei has long led in lotus root research and innovation. In the 1980s, the Wuhan Vegetable Research Institute established the Garden of Aquatic Plant Germplasm Resources, home to Asia's largest lotus germplasm collection.

With the Hubei Lotus Root Big Data Center and major trading hubs in place, the lotus industry in Hubei is thriving, with Caidian lotus roots now exported worldwide.

