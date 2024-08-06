Trending in China | Lotus leaf carbon: ancient Chinese remedy for wellness

Discover the ancient Chinese remedy of lotus leaf carbon, created by Ming Dynasty physician Dai Sigong in the 14th century. This crispy and dark medicine is known for its benefits in weight loss, blood lipid regulation, and more.

