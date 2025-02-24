In pics: Cherry blossoms enter perfect viewing period in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 09:31, February 24, 2025

Aerial photo shows blooming cherry trees in a verdant tea garden in Yongfu township, Zhangping, a county-level city administered by Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

In a tea garden in Yongfu township, Zhangping, a county-level city administered by Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province, thousands of cherry blossom trees of 42 different varieties are in full bloom. The pink and white flowers are like ribbons across the verdant tea mountains, drawing crowds of visitors.

The perfect viewing period for the cherry blossoms in the tea garden lasts from January to March every year. The garden's pathway, with the arching branches of cherry blossom trees on both sides, resembles a "cherry blossom tunnel." As visitors wander the pathway, they can't help but feel they have entered into a dreamlike wonderland.

As gentle breezes blow, petals of cherry blossoms flutter down, covering the tea garden with a soft 'flower carpet.' Tourists stop by to appreciate and take photos of the blossoms while chatting cheerfully, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

