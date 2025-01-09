Flower growers in Boshan prepare for peak sales season

Xinhua) 13:27, January 09, 2025

A worker checks butterfly orchids at a greenhouse in Boshan District, Zibo City of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Flower growers in Boshan District are preparing for the peak sales season during the holidays. In recent years, Boshan has introduced leading floral production enterprises to cultivate butterfly orchids and other flowers. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A worker makes water plant cups at a greenhouse in Boshan District, Zibo City of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Flower growers in Boshan District are preparing for the peak sales season during the holidays. In recent years, Boshan has introduced leading floral production enterprises to cultivate butterfly orchids and other flowers. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows butterfly orchids at a greenhouse in Boshan District, Zibo City of east China's Shandong Province. Flower growers in Boshan District are preparing for the peak sales season during the holidays. In recent years, Boshan has introduced leading floral production enterprises to cultivate butterfly orchids and other flowers. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A worker checks butterfly orchids at a greenhouse in Boshan District, Zibo City of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Flower growers in Boshan District are preparing for the peak sales season during the holidays. In recent years, Boshan has introduced leading floral production enterprises to cultivate butterfly orchids and other flowers. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A worker checks seedlings at a greenhouse in Boshan District, Zibo City of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2025. Flower growers in Boshan District are preparing for the peak sales season during the holidays. In recent years, Boshan has introduced leading floral production enterprises to cultivate butterfly orchids and other flowers. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

