Trending in China | Hand-sewn velvet flowers: a symbol of prosperity
(People's Daily App) 16:37, January 08, 2025
Chinese velvet flowers are handcrafted from natural silk and copper wire and are traditionally used in folk festivals as ceremonial decorations. In Chinese, the pronunciation of "velvet flower" (绒花 - ronghua) closely resembles "prosperity" (荣华 - ronghua), symbolizing good fortune and blessings. Their designs often draw inspiration from auspicious elements found in everyday life.
