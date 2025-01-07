Trending in China | Weifang redwood lacquerware inlaid with silver: A unique folk art

In Weifang, Shandong Province, artisans turn pieces of redwood and strands of gold or silver wire into stunning works of art. By combining traditional carving, silver inlay and woodworking techniques, they create lacquerware with distinctive local characteristics.

