Trending in China | Weifang redwood lacquerware inlaid with silver: A unique folk art
(People's Daily App) 13:16, January 07, 2025
In Weifang, Shandong Province, artisans turn pieces of redwood and strands of gold or silver wire into stunning works of art. By combining traditional carving, silver inlay and woodworking techniques, they create lacquerware with distinctive local characteristics.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Feng Qinyuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
