Home>>
Trending in China | An inside look at ancient hand warmers
(People's Daily App) 16:25, December 23, 2024
Without air conditioners or heating systems, how did ancient Chinese people stay warm during the cold winter months? One solution was hand warmers. These small, portable devices were often crafted in round or oval shapes for easy handling and adorned with lacquer, bronze or enamel. Inside, a copper container held burning charcoal, which radiated heat to keep hands nice and toasty.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Feng Qinyuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- People visit exhibition of Chinese art at State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow
- Art exhibition held aboard China's Tiangong space station, and in Beijing, Macao
- Trending in China | Chinese paper cutting
- Young art restorer finds his calling on social media
- Guangzhou's Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center becomes new cultural landmark
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.