Trending in China | An inside look at ancient hand warmers

(People's Daily App) 16:25, December 23, 2024

Without air conditioners or heating systems, how did ancient Chinese people stay warm during the cold winter months? One solution was hand warmers. These small, portable devices were often crafted in round or oval shapes for easy handling and adorned with lacquer, bronze or enamel. Inside, a copper container held burning charcoal, which radiated heat to keep hands nice and toasty.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

