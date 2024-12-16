Art exhibition held aboard China's Tiangong space station, and in Beijing, Macao

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- An art exhibition featuring the works of Chinese teenagers was simultaneously held Saturday on China's orbiting Tiangong space station, as well as in Beijing and Macao.

This exhibition, themed "I love my motherland," is the fourth of its kind to be held aboard the Tiangong space station, while it is the first time that such an event takes place simultaneously in space and on Earth.

This year's exhibition features 75 artworks that were sent to the Chinese space station in mid-November. The paintings were selected from over 20,000 submitted by teenagers across China.

The Shenzhou-19 crew aboard Tiangong space station showcased these works while sending video greetings back to Earth.

Art shows, parts of the event, were also held on Saturday at an exhibition hall in the Palace Museum in Beijing and at the Macao Science Center.

The exhibition coincides with the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to China. The Shenzhou-19 crew wished the motherland prosperity and peace, and Macao a better future.

An aerospace education program organized by the Palace Museum, the China Space Foundation and other institutions was launched on Saturday at the same site of the art show in the Palace Museum. The two events will remain open to the public until Jan. 6, 2025.

