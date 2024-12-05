Meitaowan becomes home to ceramic art and fashion brands in Foshan

Xinhua) 08:45, December 05, 2024

Craft artist Feng Zhiwei makes a pottery sculpture at his art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A worker hones a ceramic piece at an art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Craft artist Huang Wei introduces pottery pieces with creative elements at an art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Craft artist Huang Zhiwei introduces one of his pottery sculptures at his art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A visitor views a pottery art piece at an art museum of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Workers assemble greenware at an art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Craft artist Feng Zhiwei makes a pottery sculpture at his art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Craft artist Wu Weiwei introduces pottery pieces with creative elements at an art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An apprentice polishes a ceramic piece at an art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A worker glazes a ceramic piece at an art studio of Meitaowan in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. Meitaowan, literally translated as "bay of beautiful ceramics," has been known for its development in ceramic arts. The municipal government established this area by transforming old factory buildings into cultural facilities and creative spaces. It is now home to studios of numerous ceramic art masters and fashion brands that aim to drive urban renewal and industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)