In pics: Inheritor of tri-colored glazed pottery printmaking infuses creation into tradition

Xinhua) 14:10, December 05, 2024

Cheng Guo glazes on artworks at her art ceramics studio in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

The tri-colored glazed pottery printmaking, or Sancai murals, is an intangible cultural heritage in Luoyang.

Cheng Guo, a 27-year-old inheritor of Sancai murals, began making this kind of pottery artworks with her father Cheng Yongsheng at the age of 16. After years of practice, Cheng Guo has now mastered key techniques in making Sancai murals like sketching, glazing and pottery firing.

Compared with works of her father, the artworks of Cheng Guo are more creative and better received by young generation. Cheng said young inheritors like her should produce artworks which could keep abreast of the times as well as defend the traditions.

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows two tri-colored glazed pottery printmaking artworks by Cheng Guo in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Cheng Guo (R) glazes an artwork under the instruction of her father Cheng Yongsheng at their art ceramics studio in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Cheng Guo (R) discusses with her father Cheng Yongsheng on the selection of glaze colors at their art ceramics studio in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Cheng Guo makes a sketch of an artwork at her art ceramics studio in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Cheng Guo makes a tri-colored glazed pottery printmaking artwork at her art ceramics studio in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Cheng Guo (R) and her colleagues make cultural and creative Sancai mural products at their art ceramics studio in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Cheng Guo (front) and her colleague check on cultural and creative Sancai mural products at their art ceramics studio in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

