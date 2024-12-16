Guangzhou's Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center becomes new cultural landmark

Xinhua) 10:47, December 16, 2024

A man views an art work at the Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. The Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou opened to the public on May 1, adding a new cultural landmark to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The art center, integrating the Guangdong Museum of Art, the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum and the Guangdong Literature Museum, has a total construction area of approximately 145,000 square meters, including an exhibition area of over 40,000 square meters and a shared public area of 35,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People visit the Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People visit the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People visit the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Cantonese snacks models are exhibited at the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a night view of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area (GBA) Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People visit the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People visit the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area (GBA) Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows a view of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area (GBA) Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows a view of Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows a night view of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area (GBA) Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

