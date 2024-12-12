Int'l conference on business development in Greater Bay Area opens in Hong Kong

Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends the opening ceremony of the Second Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development and delivers a speech in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Second Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development opened in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Over 1,000 representatives of government agencies and business sectors at home and abroad attended the conference, which was first inaugurated in 2023.

Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the event's opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Noting that great progress has been achieved over the five years since the release of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Gao called on all parties to contribute to the region's high-quality development and expand opportunities in building the region.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), addresses the opening ceremony of the Second Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

