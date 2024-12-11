Trending in China | Chinese paper cutting

(People's Daily App) 16:57, December 11, 2024

Chinese paper cutting, a traditional folk art with a history of over 1,500 years, features intricate designs that symbolize good fortune and happiness. These delicate creations often decorate homes during festivals and special occasions.

(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Liang Xiaojian)

