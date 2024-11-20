Chinese zodiac snake version of Bing Dwen Dwen launched in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:57, November 20, 2024

The snake version of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games is displayed in Beijing, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/JiaTianyong)

A Chinese zodiac snake-themed mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games was unveiled to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Snake in Beijing on Tuesday. The design of Bing Dwen Dwen's snake version drew inspiration from the Chinese folk love story "The Legend of the White Snake" with delicate decorations on the mascot, indicating the best wishes for happiness.

