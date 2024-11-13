Trending in China | Ancient Chinese puppet show

November 13, 2024

Discover the ancient Chinese puppet show, a mesmerizing art form with over 1,000 years of history. Known for its intricate marionettes controlled by 16 to 30 strings, this performance is a testament to exceptional craftsmanship. Join us in celebrating this cultural treasure, proudly listed as part of China's national intangible cultural heritage!

