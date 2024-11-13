Home>>
Trending in China | Ancient Chinese puppet show
(People's Daily App) 16:14, November 13, 2024
Discover the ancient Chinese puppet show, a mesmerizing art form with over 1,000 years of history. Known for its intricate marionettes controlled by 16 to 30 strings, this performance is a testament to exceptional craftsmanship. Join us in celebrating this cultural treasure, proudly listed as part of China's national intangible cultural heritage!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.