Cultures meet at international youth event

The 2024 International Youth Pop Culture Carnival, one of the major events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Camp, was held in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday.

Jointly hosted by the China International Youth Exchange Center and the Shandong Youth Federation, the event was attended by around 80 youth representatives from SCO member countries, observer countries and international students in China.

Students dress in traditional Chinese attire. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The joyful melody of "Impression China", featuring an ensemble of Chinese and Western instruments, kicked off the carnival. Performances of hip-hop dance, electronic music, traditional Chinese-style clothing fashion shows, and Chinese and Western instrumental ensembles made the event a melting pot of different cultures. The young participants enjoyed themselves and exchanged ideas, expressing a longing for the future through their vitality and enthusiasm.

In the cultural exhibition area, traditional Chinese handicrafts such as paper cutting, dough sculpting and lacquer fans attracted the attention of youth representatives from various countries. They also experienced a traditional Chinese medicine massage and tasted Shandong-specific sugar-paintings and Chinese tea, getting a feeling for the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture.

Participants immerse themselves in vibrant activities at the 2024 International Youth Pop Culture Carnival in Qingdao on November 6. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The atmosphere at the event was friendly, full of laughter and applause. Many young participants said the event heightened their cultural awareness and helped them gain a deeper understanding of China.

This event was an important part of the "International Youth Pop Culture Season" series initiated and hosted by the China International Youth Exchange Center. The "International Youth Pop Culture Season" was launched in May this year, aiming to build a platform for youth from various countries to conduct exchanges and enhance cooperation through various popular cultural forms such as anime, hip-hop dance, pop toys and art fair.

It enables interaction among diverse cultures, stimulating creativity, promoting innovation and cooperation as well as deepening friendship.

