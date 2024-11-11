Explore the first World Conference of Classics

(People's Daily App) 16:36, November 11, 2024

The first World Conference of Classics, themed "Classical Civilizations and the Modern World," was held in Beijing from November 6 to 8. Four hundred and eighty-five experts from over 30 countries gathered to explore the traditions of human civilization through the lens of classical studies and to provide new ideas that will drive human progress, thereby promoting the building of a global community with a shared future.

(Produced by He Jiahao, Di Jingyuan, Fan Liuyi, Peng Jiayi, Li Jiangping, Chen Qingyuan, and Zhang Huan)

