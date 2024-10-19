Lee Hsien Loong encourages students to enrich understanding of Chinese culture

Xinhua) 10:44, October 19, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong encouraged students not only to study Mandarin but also to enrich their understanding of Chinese culture at the FutureChina Global Forum on Friday.

Speaking in Mandarin, Lee said that he heard the video game "Black Myth: Wukong" has been popular recently and watched fancy animation of the game on the Internet.

"Through soft tools like video games, we can encourage students to learn more about the connotation of Chinese culture beyond simply studying Mandarin," he said.

"It will be the best when you want to watch the movie Journey to the West or even read the novel after playing 'Black Myth'," Lee said.

Meanwhile, the senior minister reminded students not to be indulged in video games.

