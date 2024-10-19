Lee Hsien Loong encourages students to enrich understanding of Chinese culture
SINGAPORE, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong encouraged students not only to study Mandarin but also to enrich their understanding of Chinese culture at the FutureChina Global Forum on Friday.
Speaking in Mandarin, Lee said that he heard the video game "Black Myth: Wukong" has been popular recently and watched fancy animation of the game on the Internet.
"Through soft tools like video games, we can encourage students to learn more about the connotation of Chinese culture beyond simply studying Mandarin," he said.
"It will be the best when you want to watch the movie Journey to the West or even read the novel after playing 'Black Myth'," Lee said.
Meanwhile, the senior minister reminded students not to be indulged in video games.
Photos
Related Stories
- Young Lisu woman dedicated to inheriting ethnic culture
- British host explores rich cultural heritage in Chinese historical figure Guan Yu's hometown
- Foreign host admires the Yungang Grottoes and its affiliated culture
- World's largest lego enlivens iconic ancient Chinese painting
- Exhibition on Confucian culture shines at Beijing's Palace Museum
- A reproduction of traditional Chinese movable type printing
- Enhanced scrutiny, tech help protect cultural relics
- Young artists revitalize Chinese cultural traditions
- Fireworks above Yangtze River kick off culture and art season
- Cultural vibes favored by tourists in upcoming holiday
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.