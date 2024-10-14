Young Lisu woman dedicated to inheriting ethnic culture

People's Daily Online) 13:36, October 14, 2024

Gu Yan, a woman of the Lisu ethnic group who was born in the 1980s and once studied overseas, has been committed to the inheritance of her ethnic culture in Yanbian county, Panzhihua city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. She is the head of the county's Lisu intangible cultural heritage (ICH) center.

Gu Yan prepares for an exhibition at the Lisu intangible cultural heritage center of Yanbian county in Panzhihua city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Wang Lei)

The county boasts six ICH practices of the Lisu ethnic group, including traditional wedding ceremonies, traditional attire, hulusheng, which is a gourd mouth organ, a crossbow, and wooden house construction techniques.

As a native of Yanbian county, Gu has been immersed in Lisu culture since childhood. When she studied abroad, she promoted her ethnic culture by various means, including organizing Lisu-themed photo exhibitions and reading aloud "The Little Prince" using the Lisu language.

Photo shows a scene from an intangible cultural heritage activity held by the Lisu intangible cultural heritage center of Yanbian county in Panzhihua city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"I became more aware that what's unique for a nation is also precious for the world," Gu said. In 2011, she returned to her hometown to pass on ICHs. Eight years later, she established the Lisu ICH Center with the support of the local government.

Gu has cleverly blended modern operational thinking with local ethnic features. As a result, the center attracts over 50,000 visitors annually.

Photo shows handicrafts of the Lisu ethnic group. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

She also founded a design studio, collaborating with art schools to develop cultural and creative products themed on Lisu ICHs, bringing ethnic costumes to global stages.

Gu plans to partner with renowned brands for the research and development of fabric and color swatches of the Lisu ethnic group.

At present, the county's Lisu Ethnic Group Studies Association and the Lisu ICH center have attracted about 150 members, experts and scholars, and 14 ICH inheritors, while cultivating over 100 new ICH inheritors.

Photo shows a scene from a children's painting exhibition themed on Lisu culture held at the Lisu intangible cultural heritage center of Yanbian county in Panzhihua city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Artists perform a folk dance of the Lisu ethnic group at the Lisu intangible cultural heritage center of Yanbian county in Panzhihua city, southwest China's Sichuan Province during the 2023 Intangible Cultural Heritage Festival of the county. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Photo shows cultural and creative products themed on intangible cultural heritage at Gu Yan's design studio in Yanbian county, Panzhihua city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Wu Xuecong)

Models present traditional costumes of the Lisu ethnic group from Gu Yan's design studio during an activity held in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality in 2021. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

A woman of the Lisu ethnic group makes a handicraft at the Lisu intangible cultural heritage center of Yanbian county in Panzhihua city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Wang Lei)

