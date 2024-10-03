Exhibition on Confucian culture shines at Beijing's Palace Museum

Xinhua) 10:25, October 03, 2024

Tourists visit the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- A special exhibition focusing on Confucian culture is currently underway at the Palace Museum in Beijing.

The exhibition features 380 items (sets) from nearly 30 archaeological and cultural institutions, both domestic and international, including artifacts from the Palace Museum.

Through archaeological evidence, preserved texts and cultural relics, the exhibition explores the development of Confucian culture, elucidates the core principles of Confucian thought and highlights its profound global influence.

Jointly organized by the Palace Museum and the International Confucian Association, the exhibition will continue until Jan. 5, 2025.

This year marks the 2575th birth anniversary of Confucius. An online version of the exhibition is also available on the Palace Museum's official website.

