2,575th anniversary of Confucius' birth commemorated in Shandong
A memorial ceremony honoring the 2,575th anniversary of Confucius' birth is held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu, hometown of the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius (551-479 BC), east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
Confucius, an educator and philosopher, founded the school of Confucianism, which has deeply influenced China.
Photos
