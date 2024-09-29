2,575th anniversary of Confucius' birth commemorated in Shandong

Ecns.cn) 14:20, September 29, 2024

A memorial ceremony honoring the 2,575th anniversary of Confucius' birth is held at the Confucius Temple in Qufu, hometown of the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius (551-479 BC), east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

Confucius, an educator and philosopher, founded the school of Confucianism, which has deeply influenced China.

