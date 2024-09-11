Serbia, China's Shandong boost economic ties at major Belgrade forum

Xinhua) 08:57, September 11, 2024

Representatives from China and Serbia sign agreements at the China (Shandong)-Serbia Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 150 Chinese and 80 Serbian companies gathered at Belgrade's Sava Centre on Tuesday for a high-profile forum aimed at deepening economic and trade cooperation between Serbia and China's Shandong province, marking a significant boost to bilateral ties. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 150 Chinese and 80 Serbian companies gathered at Belgrade's Sava Centre on Tuesday for a high-profile forum aimed at deepening economic and trade cooperation between Serbia and China's Shandong province, marking a significant boost to bilateral ties.

Serbia's Minister of Information and Telecommunications, Dejan Ristic, inaugurated the forum alongside representatives from Serbia's ministries of trade and foreign affairs, the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia, Li Ming.

Ristic emphasized the close partnership between the two nations, saying, "Every such event has only one goal: to reinforce the ironclad friendship between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Serbia."

Djordje Zivanovic of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted Shandong province as a key partner, identifying energy, infrastructure, technology, agriculture, green energy, and industrial park development as priority sectors for future cooperation. "By connecting our companies across various sectors, we can bring mutual benefits and open doors to new markets and innovations," Zivanovic said.

Li Ming underscored the importance of the event, praising the growth in bilateral trade and the new Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which establishes a favorable framework for expanded economic cooperation. "This FTA injects new momentum into the building of China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era," Li noted.

The forum, organized by the People's Government of Shandong Province and the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also saw the signing of key agreements between institutions and companies from both regions.

Serbian Minister of Information and Telecommunications Dejan Ristic (L, Front) talks with attendees at the China (Shandong)-Serbia Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 150 Chinese and 80 Serbian companies gathered at Belgrade's Sava Centre on Tuesday for a high-profile forum aimed at deepening economic and trade cooperation between Serbia and China's Shandong province, marking a significant boost to bilateral ties. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Serbian Minister of Information and Telecommunications Dejan Ristic (at the podium) speaks at the China (Shandong)-Serbia Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 150 Chinese and 80 Serbian companies gathered at Belgrade's Sava Centre on Tuesday for a high-profile forum aimed at deepening economic and trade cooperation between Serbia and China's Shandong province, marking a significant boost to bilateral ties. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Attendees communicate at the China (Shandong)-Serbia Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 10, 2024. Over 150 Chinese and 80 Serbian companies gathered at Belgrade's Sava Centre on Tuesday for a high-profile forum aimed at deepening economic and trade cooperation between Serbia and China's Shandong province, marking a significant boost to bilateral ties. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)