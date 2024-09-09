Artistic performances highlight China-Serbia cultural exchange

Xinhua) 11:20, September 09, 2024

BELGRADE, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- An artistic performance themed "Hospitable Shandong, Eternal Friendship on the Silk Road" was staged Sunday at the National Theatre in Belgrade.

Co-organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism of east China's Shandong Province, the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade and the National Theatre in Belgrade, the event captivated a diverse audience, including Serbian Culture Minister Nikola Selakovic, other government officials, representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, and a high-level delegation from Shandong Province.

The evening began with a musical performance titled "Hospitable Shandong," presented by the Shandong Opera, Dance, and Drama Theatre. The program offered a unique blend of traditional Chinese and Serbian performances, featuring recitations, music, dance, and acrobatics.

The "Ancient Rhythm and Glory" opened with a collaboration between Chinese performers and Serbian children in a presentation of "Confucius Said," highlighting the enduring wisdom of Confucius and linking ancient philosophy to modern values.

A striking drum performance, "Rhythm of Drums," captivated the audience with a fusion of Chinese percussion and dynamic physical energy.

The martial arts piece "Sword Dance" offered a compelling fusion of strength and elegance, symbolizing the balance between external and internal harmony in Chinese civilization.

A traditional Chinese Pipa Solo, "Dragon Boat," evoked the festive spirit of the Dragon Boat Festival.

Acrobatic performance "Happy Kitchen," performed by the Liaocheng Acrobatic Troupe, where everyday kitchen items were creatively transformed into an energetic, humorous performance that celebrated the joy of daily life in China.

The performance "Together Toward the Future" emphasized the spirit of collaboration.

The grand finale, "Serbian Thread -- Dances from Central Serbia," brought Chinese and Serbian dancers together, symbolizing cultural unity that transcends borders. It also underscored the deepening ties between China and Serbia, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange in fostering international friendships.

