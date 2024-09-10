China-built expressway brings opportunity, development: Serbian PM

Xinhua) 10:52, September 10, 2024

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic (R, front) and Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic (L, front) review the project presentation at the construction site of the Belgrade-Zrenjanin-Novi Sad expressway in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A China-built expressway project in northern Serbia will bring optimism and opportunity, as well as stimulate local development, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said on Monday at the project's launching ceremony.

The launching ceremony of the Belgrade-Zrenjanin-Novi Sad expressway was held in Belgrade. Vucevic, Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic, a delegation from China's Shandong Province, representatives from the Chinese embassy as well as Shandong High-Speed Group (SDHS), participated in the event.

The main route of the expressway spans 105.4 kilometers, with a maximum designed speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

At the ceremony, Vucevic said the expressway will bring optimism, opportunity, and stimulate development in Zrenjanin and nearby municipalities. Vucevic expressed confidence that the project, scheduled for completion in 72 months, will stay on track due to the strong partnership with SDHS.

Vesic expressed gratitude to the Chinese company for its role in supporting Serbia's infrastructure and for training future engineers through internships.

SDHS Chairman Wang Qifeng said the expressway will play a crucial role in northern Serbia's transportation network, adding that the project marks a new starting point for deepening engagement and expanding cooperation.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic speaks during the launching ceremony of the Belgrade-Zrenjanin-Novi Sad expressway held in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)