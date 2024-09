Zibo in E China witnesses harvest season of kiwi fruits

Xinhua) 08:58, September 14, 2024

Workers sort kiwi fruits in Yuanquan Town, Boshan District, Zibo City in east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 12, 2024. Recently, Boshan District is witnessing the harvest season of 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of kiwi fruits. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Workers pack kiwi fruits at a workshop in Yuanquan Town, Boshan District, Zibo City in east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 12, 2024. Recently, Boshan District is witnessing the harvest season of 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of kiwi fruits. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a view of the kiwi planting base in Yuanquan Town, Boshan District, Zibo City in east China's Shandong Province. Recently, Boshan District is witnessing the harvest season of 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of kiwi fruits. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A villager picks kiwi fruits at a planting base in Yuanquan Town, Boshan District, Zibo City in east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 12, 2024. Recently, Boshan District is witnessing the harvest season of 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of kiwi fruits. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

