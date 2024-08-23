New energy smart cargo ship unveiled in Shandong

Ecns.cn) 16:59, August 23, 2024

A new energy smart cargo ship, which will run along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, is launched in Zoucheng, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Weifeng)

Compared with traditional inland vessels, new energy vessels can save 3 percent of energy, reduce pollutant emissions by more than 90 percent, and carbon emissions by 15 percent.

