New energy smart cargo ship unveiled in Shandong
A new energy smart cargo ship, which will run along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, is launched in Zoucheng, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Weifeng)
Compared with traditional inland vessels, new energy vessels can save 3 percent of energy, reduce pollutant emissions by more than 90 percent, and carbon emissions by 15 percent.
