Fujian Province promotes construction and development of coastal ports

Xinhua) 09:27, August 12, 2024

FUZHOU, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Fujian Province in southeast China has attached importance to the construction and development of its coastal ports, with their operation efficiency improved, service upgraded, and economic zones enlarged.

The number of commercial coastal ports in the province reached 468 by the end of 2023, receiving about 2,000 liner visits from home and abroad every month.

A drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows an iron ore cargo ship from Brazil docking at a port of the Meizhou Bay of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows a view of the Haitian dock in Xiamen port of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a dock capable of an automatic loading and unloading at Fuzhou port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows an international cruise ship departing from a dock in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows a port of the Meizhou Bay of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Motor vehicles for export wait to be loaded at the Fuzhou port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A cargo ship departing from the Xiamen port passes the Haicang Bridge in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

