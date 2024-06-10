Accumulated international throughput of China's all-cargo hub airport exceeds 100,000 tonnes
This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a view of the apron at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province.(Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
The Ezhou Huahu Airport, an all-cargo hub airport, saw its accumulated international throughput exceeding 100,000 tonnes on Saturday. Starting international operation in April 2023, the airport is now running 18 international routes in addition to 50 domestic routes. It owns a 750,000-square meter cargo transfer center with parcel sorting lines adding up to 52 kilometers.
This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a view of the apron at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a view of the apron at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Staff members work at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on May 25, 2024 shows a view of the apron at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cargo throughput of Rizhao Port sees 6.7 pct y-o-y growth in Q1
- New all-cargo air route links Hangzhou, Miami
- China's passenger trips, cargo transport up in first 2 months
- China's rail passenger trips soar 36.2 pct in Jan-Feb
- China's cargo, container throughput at ports up in first 11 months of 2023
- China's cargo, container throughput at ports up in first 10 months
- China delivers first two converted ARJ21 air freighters
- Cargo-focused airport in China launches 10th international air route
- China's cargo, container throughput at ports up in first eight months
- China's Beibu Gulf Port sees over 200 mln tonnes cargo throughput in Jan-Aug
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.