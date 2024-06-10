Accumulated international throughput of China's all-cargo hub airport exceeds 100,000 tonnes

Xinhua) 12:13, June 10, 2024

This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a view of the apron at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province.(Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The Ezhou Huahu Airport, an all-cargo hub airport, saw its accumulated international throughput exceeding 100,000 tonnes on Saturday. Starting international operation in April 2023, the airport is now running 18 international routes in addition to 50 domestic routes. It owns a 750,000-square meter cargo transfer center with parcel sorting lines adding up to 52 kilometers.

Staff members work at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

