Home>>
China's rail passenger trips soar 36.2 pct in Jan-Feb
(Xinhua) 11:05, March 27, 2024
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's rail passenger trips jumped 36.2 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, official data showed.
A total of 693.14 million passenger trips were recorded across the country's rail networks during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.
China's rail freight volume, a key indicator of economic activities, edged down 0.5 percent year on year to 805.87 million tonnes.
The data also showed that China's fixed-asset investment in railways reached 65.2 billion yuan (about 9.19 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months, up 9.5 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Weekend micro vacations gain in popularity in China
- Female travelers seen as new driving force in tourism industry
- Qingming travel bookings boom
- Enhanced convenience for international travelers: Shanghai Hongqiao Airport
- Burst of flavor puts city in Gansu under spotlight
- Train tickets for popular destinations for first day of Qingming holidays sold out, tourism momentum to last: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.